One person killed, another seriously injured in Scott Co. crash
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash on I-75 south.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near the 122 mile marker.
Officials tell us deputies were dispatched to the crash around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. One of the victims was found dead at the scene and another victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A crash reconstruction unit is working the scene.
Two lanes of Southbound I-75 are blocked and will remain blocked for the next couple of hours.
