One person taken to hospital following Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Village Drive around 6:00 p.m. about a person with a gunshot wound.

Police said that person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, detectives have no suspect information but are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

