Advertisement

One person taken to hospital following Lexington shooting

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Village Drive around 6:00 p.m. about a person...
Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Village Drive around 6:00 p.m. about a person with a gunshot wound.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Village Drive around 6:00 p.m. about a person with a gunshot wound.

Police said that person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, detectives have no suspect information but are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
The fire was extinguished quickly after Fire Departments arrived.
Name of person killed in Rowan County fire released
Officials said 15-year-old Alexis Coleman was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Santa visits NICU at Baptist Health Lexington
Santa makes special visit to NICU babies at Baptist Health Lexington
Santa visits NICU at Baptist Health Lexington
UK Bowl practices important for young players
WATCH | UK Bowl practices important for young players
For the third straight year, Lexington has set another homicide record. There are currently 36.
ONE Lexington releases end-of-year report on gun violence