Santa makes special visit to NICU babies at Baptist Health Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa made a special trip to the NICU at Baptist Health Lexington.

He spent time with children, families, and the staff.

Babies wore crocheted Christmas tree hats accented with holiday beads, created by NICU nurse Carol McGonigal, who has worked at Baptist Health Lexington for 19 years.

She had been working on the hats since July, making 28 hats to give out to all of the babies.

“Parents with a baby in the NICU, especially at Christmas time, they’re really struggling,” McGonigal said. “It’s not what’s supposed to happen, so they’re dealing with a lot. If they do walk in and see a cute little hat on their baby’s head and it brings a smile to their face, then I’ve done what I intended.”

