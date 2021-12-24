Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police tells us a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off...
KSP identifies body found off I-75 exit in Laurel County
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
File image
Lexington woman killed in Scott County crash
Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the...
Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Family reacts to UK’s findings of investigations into student’s death

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Under the lights at the East Jessamine Jaguars baseball field Thursday night, the team prayed...
‘We’re always going to be a family here:’ Vigil held for central Ky. baseball coach battling COVID-19
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall