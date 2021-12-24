Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather blows in for Christmas with changes to follow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As gusty winds continue to blow through on this Christmas eve and into Christmas Day, we’ll continue with our mild surge, but changes are moving in for next week with lots of wet weather on the way.

Wind gusts of 30+mph will be with us the rest of this evening and into tonight, with some 40mph gusts mixed in as well. A few isolated showers will increase late tonight across portions of central Kentucky, but better chances will stay off to the north. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 40s overnight for a cool feeling.

By Christmas morning, temperatures will begin the day in the 50s, with winds continuing to stay breezy. Scattered shower chances will be with us in the early morning hours, but then we should be on the drier side until the evening when the cold front finally passes. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 30 to even 40mph throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach into the mid-60s with some upper-60s possible. Keep in mind that Lexington’s record high is 70 degrees for Christmas Day.

Temperatures will fall slightly by Sunday with highs in the lower-50s, but milder air will surge back in through much of next week. Our pattern will also become active once more starting Monday, with multiple systems riding along a front that is stalled near our region. This stalled front will help provide nearly daily rain chances that could lead to localized high water issues. Besides rain, we’ll also have a pretty significant temperature gradient set up across our region, so expect highs to potentially bounce around as we get a better handle on exactly where that boundary will be in our state.

