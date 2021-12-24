Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mild and windy Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve Forecast
Christmas Eve Forecast
Christmas Eve Forecast(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all, and a Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

It is a mild and windy morning across the Commonwealth with temps near 50 degrees. Throughout the day we get into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy with gusts at times between 30-40 mph... make sure you secure that Santa in your yard or it may be your neighbors by Christmas. After sunset, we can see some drizzle action just in time for Christmas.

Temps on Christmas Day could even be record-breaking as we stay warm in the upper 60s. Showers are likely on and off throughout the day with breezy conditions. A cold front moves in late Saturday and early Sunday and brings temps back to the mid-40s. Sunday is mostly dry with a late chance for showers in the evening. Highs only in the low 50s. This will kick off a very active week ahead with rain chances increasing each day into the new year. Temps hover around the upper 50s and low 60s. It won’t rain all day, but some showers can be heavy at times with gusty winds.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police tells us a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off...
KSP identifies body found off I-75 exit in Laurel County
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
File image
Lexington woman killed in Scott County crash
Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the...
Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Family reacts to UK’s findings of investigations into student’s death

Latest News

Gusty winds and late day rain chances will move in for Friday as temperatures surge into the 50s.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather surges in for Christmas
Temps stay mild
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Warm and wet weather
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring for Christmas
As multiple systems move in through next week, we'll see a rollercoaster of temperatures
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Many changes ahead for the holidays