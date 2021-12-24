Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mild and windy Christmas Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all, and a Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

It is a mild and windy morning across the Commonwealth with temps near 50 degrees. Throughout the day we get into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy with gusts at times between 30-40 mph... make sure you secure that Santa in your yard or it may be your neighbors by Christmas. After sunset, we can see some drizzle action just in time for Christmas.

Temps on Christmas Day could even be record-breaking as we stay warm in the upper 60s. Showers are likely on and off throughout the day with breezy conditions. A cold front moves in late Saturday and early Sunday and brings temps back to the mid-40s. Sunday is mostly dry with a late chance for showers in the evening. Highs only in the low 50s. This will kick off a very active week ahead with rain chances increasing each day into the new year. Temps hover around the upper 50s and low 60s. It won’t rain all day, but some showers can be heavy at times with gusty winds.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

