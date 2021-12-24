Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns enters NBA safety and health protocols

The former Wildcat has said in the past, “I am high risk”.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, front, looks to make a pass in front of...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, front, looks to make a pass in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss, rear, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.(Matt Strasen | AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns has joined six other Minnesota teammates in the NBA health and safety protocol. It’s not clear if Towns has tested positive for Covid.

Former Wildcat Jarred Vanderbilt is also one of those in protocol.

Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to Covid before the 2020-2021 season and six other family members have also died from the virus.

Towns, who tested positive for Covid in January, pulled himself out of the lineup before the T-Wolves’ game with the Jazz on Thursday night.

Towns tweeted he could not catch a break.

