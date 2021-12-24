Karl-Anthony Towns enters NBA safety and health protocols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns has joined six other Minnesota teammates in the NBA health and safety protocol. It’s not clear if Towns has tested positive for Covid.

Former Wildcat Jarred Vanderbilt is also one of those in protocol.

Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to Covid before the 2020-2021 season and six other family members have also died from the virus.

Towns, who tested positive for Covid in January, pulled himself out of the lineup before the T-Wolves’ game with the Jazz on Thursday night.

Towns tweeted he could not catch a break.

