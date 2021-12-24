Advertisement

KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case

(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police have identified the body of a woman found in the Pine Top Community of Knott County on July 17.

Troopers said they responded to a call from a man saying he found his wife dead over an embankment off Kentucky 582.

Due to decomposition, the identity of the body could not be made. Troopers sent the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The body was identified as Sidney Winskey who was reported missing on July 12.

Detectives submitted evidence to a Knott County Grand Jury. The jury returned indictments on October 12 for three people.

  • Denzil Slone, 46, was indicted for complicity murder, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity abuse of a corpse.
  • Ronnie Combs, 48, was indicted for complicity murder, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity abuse of a corpse.
  • Crystal Stamper, 45, was indicted for complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity abuse of a corpse.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police tells us a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off...
KSP identifies body found off I-75 exit in Laurel County
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the...
Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash
File image
Lexington woman killed in Scott County crash
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Family reacts to UK’s findings of investigations into student’s death

Latest News

Christmas Eve Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mild and windy Christmas Eve
Under the lights at the East Jessamine Jaguars baseball field Thursday night, the team prayed...
‘We’re always going to be a family here:’ Vigil held for central Ky. baseball coach battling COVID-19
Miss USA Elle Smith, fresh off her top-10 finish for Miss Universe, is back in the Bluegrass...
Miss USA hands out toys in tornado-hit Taylor County
There’s growing concern in southern Kentucky that hospital surges and doctors and nurses being...
Baptist Health Corbin concerned about possible surge in new year
Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the...
Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash