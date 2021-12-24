KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police have identified the body of a woman found in the Pine Top Community of Knott County on July 17.

Troopers said they responded to a call from a man saying he found his wife dead over an embankment off Kentucky 582.

Due to decomposition, the identity of the body could not be made. Troopers sent the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The body was identified as Sidney Winskey who was reported missing on July 12.

Detectives submitted evidence to a Knott County Grand Jury. The jury returned indictments on October 12 for three people.

Denzil Slone, 46, was indicted for complicity murder, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity abuse of a corpse.

Ronnie Combs, 48, was indicted for complicity murder, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity abuse of a corpse.

Crystal Stamper, 45, was indicted for complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity abuse of a corpse.

The investigation remains ongoing.

