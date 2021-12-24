Last minute shoppers see Santa, grab deals at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For some, Christmas Eve is all about doing some last-minute shopping.

Shoppers began going into the Fayette Mall just as it opened Friday morning and the key is to get it all done before it shuts down at 5 p.m.

From seeing Santa to grabbing last-minute deals, shopping on Christmas Eve is something many say they do every year.

“It’s fun. It’s tradition.” Shoppers hit the mall for annual last minute rite. More at 12 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/TwPBZrIu9e — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 24, 2021

Misty Tope says they have done this every year for ten years on the 24th.

“It’s just more of a bonding time, get out and about,” Tope said. “Taking in a little bit of the activities here in the mall, what little they are. It’s a fun time. It’s a tradition.”

We also spoke with a husband and wife who are here shopping for each other on the day before Christmas, hoping they can keep their gifts hidden while together.

Shoppers say Christmas Eve is actually a better day to shop than other days in December because the crowds are not as bad.

