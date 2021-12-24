Advertisement

Last minute shoppers see Santa, grab deals at Fayette Mall

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For some, Christmas Eve is all about doing some last-minute shopping.

Shoppers began going into the Fayette Mall just as it opened Friday morning and the key is to get it all done before it shuts down at 5 p.m.

From seeing Santa to grabbing last-minute deals, shopping on Christmas Eve is something many say they do every year.

Misty Tope says they have done this every year for ten years on the 24th.

“It’s just more of a bonding time, get out and about,” Tope said. “Taking in a little bit of the activities here in the mall, what little they are. It’s a fun time. It’s a tradition.”

We also spoke with a husband and wife who are here shopping for each other on the day before Christmas, hoping they can keep their gifts hidden while together.

Shoppers say Christmas Eve is actually a better day to shop than other days in December because the crowds are not as bad.

