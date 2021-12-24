Advertisement

Legendary bluegrass banjo player, Lexington native J.D. Crowe has died

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary bluegrass banjo player J.D. Crowe has died, reports say.

A Lexington native, Crowe began his bluegrass career in the 1950s with the Sunny Mountain Boys. He later formed the Kentucky Mountain Boys. In 1971, he changed the name of the group to The New South, which many consider one of the most influential bluegrass groups.

According to a report from Bluegrass Today, Crowe was briefly hospitalized in November and had been in a rehab facility.

He was 84.

