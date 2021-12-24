Advertisement

New manufacturer spending $17M on facility in Frankfort

By Associated Press
Dec. 24, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A manufacturer of building components is setting up shop in Kentucky.

SteelBlue Building Components is investing $17 million to revamp a former shoe factory in Frankfort.

The company expects to eventually employ 146 workers.

The startup company will locate in a 55,000-square foot facility that once housed the Genesco company.

Jobs at the facility would include machine operators, shipping personnel and management positions.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in January and be finished by the end of the year.

