Advertisement

Operation Secret Santa volunteers stealthily deliver Christmas cheer

Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have...
Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have toys and hot meals when they wake up on Christmas, and they’re doing it all while trying not to get caught.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Operation Secret Santa volunteers are busy this Christmas Eve

Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have toys and hot meals when they wake up on Christmas, and they’re doing it all while trying not to get caught.

“We have big sacks of toys, maybe some clothing, and if needed, food boxes for families,” said volunteer Tammy Jones. “We basically pull up, run the stuff to the porch, ding-dong-ditch, and try not to get caught.”

Five years ago, Katie Keys and her son started Operation Secret Santa. Then, it was just a small project operating out of the back of Keys’ SUV. Now, Keys and volunteers are able to give toys to more than 3,000 kids in Lexington.

The families are nominated by teachers and school resource officers. Many families don’t even know they’re getting extra help from these secret elves.

Then, volunteers, like Tammy Jones and her family, load up their own cars, place the bags of toys on doorsteps and run off before any kids spot them. Because every child deserves a little Christmas magic.

“Everyone gets into different situations, where they may need different things. And helping out is just one of the good parts about Christmas,” said 10-years-old volunteer Audreana Jones.

Audreana says her favorite part was picking out the dolls for two little girls about her age.

Jones says it was important to her to make this a family tradition. She says she wants to instill the idea of giving in her kids, rather than just receiving.

Keys says Pasture by Marksbury Farm contributed the pre-cooked holiday meals.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police tells us a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off...
KSP identifies body found off I-75 exit in Laurel County
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
Deputies say Debra “Debbie” Keyser was driving along I-75 Wednesday night when she went off the...
Family, friends mourn Lexington teacher killed in crash
File image
Lexington woman killed in Scott County crash
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Family reacts to UK’s findings of investigations into student’s death

Latest News

File image
New manufacturer spending $17M on facility in Frankfort
Christmas Day will likely feature wind gusts that reach 30 to even 40mph throughout the day...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather blows in for Christmas with changes to follow
From seeing Santa to grabbing last-minute deals, shopping on Christmas Eve is something many...
Last-minute shoppers see Santa, grab deals at Fayette Mall
At Blue Grass Airport, with planes coming in and out, officials are anticipating pre-pandemic...
Pre-pandemic levels of travel expected this holiday season