Pre-pandemic levels of travel expected this holiday season

At Blue Grass Airport, with planes coming in and out, officials are anticipating pre-pandemic...
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of Americans are going to travel for the Christmas weekend. many already have, but plenty of travelers are on the move on Christmas Eve.

At Blue Grass Airport, with planes coming in and out, officials are anticipating pre-pandemic levels of travel this holiday season and for those people who are catching a flight, time is running out.

For some, this is just the most convenient day for them to travel. For others, it’s because the flight tickets were much cheaper.

AAA is anticipating 110 million Americans are expected to either drive or fly this holiday season. That’s up nearly 30 million from last year.

Most people will be driving this Christmas, but six million Americans are expected to fly to their destination amid concerns about the omicron COVID variant.

At Blue Grass Airport, safety measures are still in place. Passengers said they had their concerns about the virus, but that wasn’t going to stop their holiday plans.

“If you worry about things like this all the time, you’ll never make it,” one traveler said. “I was in the Marine Corps and we went through hell over in Vietnam, so this is minor compared to what we went through over there.”

No matter if you are driving or if you are flying officials are encouraging everyone to stay as safe as possible this holiday season.

