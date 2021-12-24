‘We’re always going to be a family here:’ Vigil held for central Ky. baseball coach battling COVID-19

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - This Christmas, the head coach of East Jessamine High School’s baseball team is in the hospital with a serious case of COVID.

Under the lights at the East Jessamine Jaguars baseball field Thursday night, the team prayed for their leader.

“I want to see Erinn recover, I want to see him healed. I want him to be healthy,” said Chuck Ross, a friend of Thompson’s.

Coach Thompson is battling COVID-19 in the hospital as his wife, sons, team, and even rivals, are holding onto hope that he recovers.

“Erinn has been a figure in baseball in Jessamine County for years. To see this kind of support for him from our athletes, from our parents, from our school, from our community is really important,” East Jessamine High School Principal Chris Hawboldt said.

Dozens put aside any holiday plans Thursday to come together for what really matters and pray that Erinn comes home.

“You’re going to go through hard times, and you’re going to go through good times. We’re always going to be a family here, no matter what time you’re going through. This is just an example of that,” East Jessamine student Drew Farmer said.

“I just want to tug on the end of God’s garment and just pray for Erinn Thompson to be healed. That’s what I want most of all. And I believe God can do it,” Hawboldt said.

After praying, the group walked the bases seven times, similar to the biblical story of Jericho, symbolizing their prayer to knock down Thompson’s illness and bring him home.

“Knowing him and the strong guy that he is, I just know that he’s going to pull through,” Farmer said.

Friends have started a meal train and fundraiser to help Thompson’s family and make sure they have less to worry about while he is in the hospital.

Powerful moment this evening at East Jessamine High School. The community walking around the baseball field seven times, similar to the biblical story of Jericho. They’re praying for head baseball coach Erinn Thompson who is in the hospital with a serious battle of COVID. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/DSk5vYsHJh — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) December 23, 2021

