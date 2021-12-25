Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern returns for next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a very Spring-like Christmas, our temperatures are set to remain fairly mild through much of next week as more systems move in, bringing heavy rain threats along with them.

While we’ve stayed dry most of the day, scattered showers will increase this evening, moving from the northwest to the southeast. These rain chances are with a cold front the drops in, but most areas except for southeast Kentucky will see rain chances diminish quickly as the front passes tonight. Temperatures will also fall behind this front getting into the 50s tonight and then 40s showing up overnight.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper-40s. We’ll have mostly dry conditions for the second half of the weekend, with temperatures remaining on the mild side. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach into the mid-50s, with some 60s showing up across southern Kentucky. Winds will also be calming down for the day.

Our pattern turns active again as we head throughout the workweek, with daily rain chances returning through Thursday. They’ll first be scattered on Monday before becoming more widespread Tuesday through Thursday. Some of these showers could quickly put down a lot of rain, leading to localized high water issues. During all of this, temperatures will remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s until the front moves through Thursday, leading to highs falling into the 40s.

