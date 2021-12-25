Advertisement

Health department officials give tips on how to avoid foodborne illness this holiday season

(Anna Bizon | Storyblocks)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For many people, this will be the first holiday season since pre-pandemic that they will be gathering with loved ones over a meal, but with that opportunity comes a greater risk of foodborne illness.

“There’s four basic steps to food safety that the CDC recommends, it is very important, not only around the holidays, but any time of the year,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department.

After you and your family are done eating, its important not to keep food sitting out for too long in order to stop any bacteria from growing.

“I know lots of times we like to sit around and visit after a meal and that’s great, but we may not have to do the dishes right then, but at least put your food, take care of it properly so that it remains safe to consume,” said Lockard.

When storing leftovers, it is important to stay informed on how long food can sit in the fridge. Lockard said many leftovers can be consumed only a few days after that holiday meal.

“Most foods are only safe to consume two to three days after they’ve been prepared. A lot of us, you know, we eat that leftover turkey a week later and think, ‘well that didn’t taste just right, I guess its okay.’ Often times we consume leftovers much longer than we should,” he said.

To learn more about how to properly prepare and store food this holiday season, you can visit the Kentucky River District Health Department’s Facebook page or visit the CDC’s website.

