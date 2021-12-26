Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers expected throughout the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we are rounding out the holiday weekend with dry weather, an active pattern gets underway for the workweek bringing the potential for high water issues along with it.

Cool conditions will be with us tonight as temperatures drop through the 50s and into the 40s overnight. Conditions will stay on the dry side, with clouds increasing through the overnight hours. Winds will also become a bit more breezy into tonight before another system moves in.

By Monday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-40s. Scattered showers will be with us throughout the day, but there will still be dry times mixed in as well. Highs are expected to reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, with wind gusts reaching 25+mph.

Daily rain chances will continue through the middle of the week before drying out for part of Thursday and into Friday. These rain chances will be heavy at times producing high water issues for some this week. Temperatures will also stay around 60 through the middle of the week. By next weekend, we will track another system that brings in more heavy rain and some significant changes by Sunday. A wintry front is expected to blast into our region, taking temperatures from near 60 on Saturday into the 40s and 30s Sunday with wintry weather mixing in. We’re still a little while out from this system, so make sure to stay weather aware throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.