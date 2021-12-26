Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers expected throughout the week

Roughly 1-3" of rain are expected through Thursday with another 2"+ expected with another...
Roughly 1-3" of rain are expected through Thursday with another 2"+ expected with another system next weekend.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we are rounding out the holiday weekend with dry weather, an active pattern gets underway for the workweek bringing the potential for high water issues along with it.

Cool conditions will be with us tonight as temperatures drop through the 50s and into the 40s overnight. Conditions will stay on the dry side, with clouds increasing through the overnight hours. Winds will also become a bit more breezy into tonight before another system moves in.

By Monday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-40s. Scattered showers will be with us throughout the day, but there will still be dry times mixed in as well. Highs are expected to reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, with wind gusts reaching 25+mph.

Daily rain chances will continue through the middle of the week before drying out for part of Thursday and into Friday. These rain chances will be heavy at times producing high water issues for some this week. Temperatures will also stay around 60 through the middle of the week. By next weekend, we will track another system that brings in more heavy rain and some significant changes by Sunday. A wintry front is expected to blast into our region, taking temperatures from near 60 on Saturday into the 40s and 30s Sunday with wintry weather mixing in. We’re still a little while out from this system, so make sure to stay weather aware throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
File image
Legendary bluegrass banjo player, Lexington native J.D. Crowe has died
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
File image
New manufacturer spending $17M on facility in Frankfort
One of six-year-old Malakai Roberts's Christmas wishes was to get a guitar. The crew at...
Lexington firefighters who rescued Malaki Roberts make one of his Christmas wishes come true

Latest News

Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | An active pattern sets up for the last week of 2021
Here is a look at what the European model is putting out for rainfall totals through Thursday.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern returns for next week
Christmas Day will likely feature wind gusts that reach 30 to even 40mph throughout the day...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather blows in for Christmas with changes to follow
Christmas Eve Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mild and windy Christmas Eve