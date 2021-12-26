Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | An active pattern sets up for the last week of 2021

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is the last week of 2021 and temps are mild in the 50s.

There is some thicker fog in portions of southern KY likely this morning, so make sure you are careful on the roads. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. Temps get up into the mid-50s. Our pattern turns active again as we head throughout the workweek, with daily rain chances returning through Thursday. They’ll first be scattered on Monday before becoming more widespread Tuesday through Thursday. Some of these showers could quickly put down a lot of rain, leading to localized high water issues. During all of this, temperatures will remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s until the front moves through Thursday, leading to highs falling into the 40s.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
File image
Legendary bluegrass banjo player, Lexington native J.D. Crowe has died
File image
New manufacturer spending $17M on facility in Frankfort
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
One of six-year-old Malakai Roberts's Christmas wishes was to get a guitar. The crew at...
Lexington firefighters who rescued Malaki Roberts make one of his Christmas wishes come true

Latest News

Here is a look at what the European model is putting out for rainfall totals through Thursday.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern returns for next week
Christmas Day will likely feature wind gusts that reach 30 to even 40mph throughout the day...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather blows in for Christmas with changes to follow
Christmas Eve Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mild and windy Christmas Eve
Gusty winds and late day rain chances will move in for Friday as temperatures surge into the 50s.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather surges in for Christmas