First African Baptist Church collects donations for tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the day after Christmas, the First African Baptist Church in Lexington held a “Project Pack the Truck” tornado relief drive for victims of storm damage in Bowling Green.

The drive was from noon to five earlier on December 26, 2021, and people of all ages came out to donate and volunteer.

“Even though they have lost everything, they still need to receive a blessing, and we’re trying to be a blessing to those who are in need,” said Charles Bolton, Deacon of the First African Baptist Church.

The group asked for essential household items, clothing, blankets, non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and blankets.

“Our church motto... our church theme is to be the church in the community for the hearts of the community, and as such we are concerned... not only just for our community but also other communities such as those impacted,” said Nathl Moore, who is the Pastor of the First African Baptist Church.

The First African Baptist Church partnered with the Consolidated Baptist District Association to put on this drive with the help of other local churches.

“It’s encouraging. It just says that people do care about others, and we were spared, and so I believe our response to being spared is that of blessing those that were impacted,” said Moore once cars started lining up to donate.

Many of the church youth volunteered to help pack the truck.

“Just the atmosphere being together with the youth again obviously with Covid we’ve been distant but just to be with everyone together again in our church family. I love the atmosphere. It’s so nice, and being able to help people again with our church family is a wonderful experience for all of us,” said Haivan Stroman, a volunteer and student at Bryan Station high school.

If the church still has space in their trailer by the end of the day, they will have another drop-off donation session on January 2, 2022, from 12 PM-2 PM.

