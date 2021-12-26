Advertisement

Lexington families get outside and take advantage of unusually warm Christmas

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families were out and about all over town on Saturday - some with their furry friends in tow - to take advantage of the warm weather as Lexington tied the record Christmas Day high of 70 set back in 1982.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like Christmas, that’s for sure,” said Logan Cooper of Lexington. “It reminds you of the fall or spring time it’s very unusual.”

Cooper visits Jacobson Park from time to time, but not on Christmas Day.

“You wouldn’t expect it, but you kind of just have to go with the flow and enjoy the weather while you have it,” Cooper said.

Dylan Domokos moved to Lexington three months ago and said today was much different than his past Christmases spent in New York. But it gave him a chance to play with his new pups, Bourbon and Bailey.

“It was a Christmas for the dogs this year,” Domokos said.

Across town at Triangle Park, the warm air has melted the ice rink into a big puddle.

“Yea, it’s a little sad,” joked Jon Hall of Lexington.

Hall was born and raised in Lexington. But his wife Katherine is from Peru, so she’s giving the warm weather a warm welcome.

“It reminds me of home because I’m from Peru and Christmas time there is just like very hot so for me, it’s nice,” Katherine said.

It’s their son Jayce’s first Christmas and while a white Christmas has its positives, they’re trying to make the most of a warm Christmas with him.

“You know to have a white Christmas, it feels more like Christmas,” Jon said. “But to be able to walk around freely in the good weather, that’s a good trade off too.”

