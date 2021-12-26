Advertisement

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

By CNN
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday.

The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”

The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Animal lovers from all over the United States and Canada donate toys for the pets.

Throughout the year, Best Friends work to find homes for every dog, running the nation’s largest no-kill animal santuary.

The shelter’s cats and kittens get toys on Christmas, too, but they do not have to retrieve them from Santa’s sleigh.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
File image
Legendary bluegrass banjo player, Lexington native J.D. Crowe has died
File image
New manufacturer spending $17M on facility in Frankfort
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
One of six-year-old Malakai Roberts's Christmas wishes was to get a guitar. The crew at...
Lexington firefighters who rescued Malaki Roberts make one of his Christmas wishes come true

Latest News

Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on...
Rescue dogs choose Christmas toys from Santa's sleigh
Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | An active pattern sets up for the last week of 2021
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years
The regifting has gotten creative over the years, with the candy frozen in a block of ice, put...
Joke gift between brothers turns into decades-long holiday tradition