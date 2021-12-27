Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain showers and gusty winds to start the week

Monday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! It is a mostly cloudy and mild morning in the Commonwealth.

Throughout the day we will be in for some showers and at times could be windy. A rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question as well. Temps will rise again to very warm levels in the low to mid-60s. This will continue our very active weather pattern into the last week of 2021. Temps stay well above average in the 60s through Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely into Thursday with gusty winds persisting. Gusts could get to 40 mph at times. By Thursday we hope to dry up a bit, and temps stay in the mid-50s. On New Year’s Eve, a cold front may come around the time the ball drops and temps tumble. Showers will be likely and by New Year’s Day, we can see rain change to snow. High water issues could be an issue into the weekend after this soggy week ahead.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week!

