Anderson Co. teacher donates car to candle factory survivor

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.

Sharon Sutherland drove four hours to donate her car to Rebecca Marsala.

Marsala was trapped for five hours when the factory collapsed and spent several days recovering in the hospital.

Sutherland dropped off the car, keys and title.

She also made some holiday goodies for Graves County deputies.

