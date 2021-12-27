Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Busy Pattern Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the closing days of what has been a very extreme weather year across Kentucky. So, it’s fitting we send the year out with more wild stuff as rounds of showers and storms target the region. This will bring the potential for flooding before winter finally starts to show up after we flip the calendar to 2022.

The week is starting off with more mild air and a scattering of showers and storms out there through this evening.

Here’s a breakdown of how this whole pattern breaks down through the coming weekend:

Local high water issues will be possible through Thursday with 1″-3″ of rain possible.

Wind gusts may top 40mph at times.

Temps will generally be very mild, but some steep gradients may show up from north to south at times.

More seasonable temps will be with us on New Year’s Eve with mostly dry weather.

A deepening low pressure rolls across the region New Year’s Day into early Sunday. This brings heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms with it.

Most areas look to pick up another 1″-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts. This may lead to flooding or flash flooding.

A few strong storms will be possible.

Winds gusting to 40mph will also be possible.

Cold air crashes in from the northwest on Sunday and this causes temps to tank very quickly.

Another wave of low pressure may develop along the advancing front and this may have a swath of accumulating snow along and behind it.

Frigid temps and wind chills will follow this up later Sunday into Monday.

