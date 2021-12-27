Food bank in Madison Co. expanding its services as demand increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Food insecurity is becoming more and more prevalent, and God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank has seen an increase in demand for its services in 2021.

On Monday morning, volunteer Bryan Kirby and other volunteers at God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank served food 168 seniors.

Anthony Lowery, the food bank’s director, said the number of clients in 2021 has increased.

“I think last year we were down 1,200 and that was down a little bit but now it’s back up to 1,500 families a month,” Lowery said.

He attributes the uptick in demand to COVID-19.

“Because of the job situation and different things that have affected the families personally through their own challenges due to COVID,” Lowery said. “And we have seen a great increase in our number of people that needed help.”

The food bank also helps Estill County, and was affected back in March, when $80,000 worth of food was destroyed. Since that disaster, the demand in Estill County is up an additional 100 families.

But there’s hope for the hungry.

“We’re getting an abundance of food and support to meet that need so that’s the good news,” Lowery said.

In spring of 2022, there’s plans to build a new 9,000-square-foot food bank facility in Madison County. It’ll serve Lee, Jackson, and Rockcastle counties.

Food insecurity is growing, but needs are being met.

“We always figure, God’s able and if we do the work he’s gonna supply and we’ve always seen that work,” Lowery said.

God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank has a mobile outreach truck that serves families in Estill County on Thursdays and Fridays.

