Advertisement

Food bank in Madison Co. expanding its services as demand increases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Food insecurity is becoming more and more prevalent, and God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank has seen an increase in demand for its services in 2021.

On Monday morning, volunteer Bryan Kirby and other volunteers at God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank served food 168 seniors.

Anthony Lowery, the food bank’s director, said the number of clients in 2021 has increased.

“I think last year we were down 1,200 and that was down a little bit but now it’s back up to 1,500 families a month,” Lowery said.

He attributes the uptick in demand to COVID-19.

“Because of the job situation and different things that have affected the families personally through their own challenges due to COVID,” Lowery said. “And we have seen a great increase in our number of people that needed help.”

The food bank also helps Estill County, and was affected back in March, when $80,000 worth of food was destroyed. Since that disaster, the demand in Estill County is up an additional 100 families.

But there’s hope for the hungry.

“We’re getting an abundance of food and support to meet that need so that’s the good news,” Lowery said.

In spring of 2022, there’s plans to build a new 9,000-square-foot food bank facility in Madison County. It’ll serve Lee, Jackson, and Rockcastle counties.

Food insecurity is growing, but needs are being met.

“We always figure, God’s able and if we do the work he’s gonna supply and we’ve always seen that work,” Lowery said.

God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank has a mobile outreach truck that serves families in Estill County on Thursdays and Fridays.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A man was arrested Monday morning following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in...
Man arrested following hour-long barricade situation in Richmond
Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer
The death of Terrence Clarke was WKYT's most-viewed story of 2021. Clarke was just 19 when he...
Tragedy, controversy and a life-saving TikTok trend: A look back at some of WKYT’s most-viewed stories of 2021

Latest News

Proper Christmas Tree Removal
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Lexington & Richmond
A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.
Anderson Co. teacher donates car to candle factory survivor
Christopher Carrico
Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19