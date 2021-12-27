Grand jury declines indictment in 2020 Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three men are no longer facing murder charges in the death of a former Tates Creek basketball player.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, a grand jury declined to indict Tayte Patton and Antonio Turner in the shooting death of Mykel Waide.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Antwone Davenport earlier this month.

Waide was shot and killed in August 2020, days before he was to start college.

Commonwealth’s attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said the grand jury dismissal without prejudice means if new or additional evidence is found, charges could be re-submitted.

