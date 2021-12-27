Advertisement

Grand jury declines indictment in 2020 Lexington murder case

22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)
22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three men are no longer facing murder charges in the death of a former Tates Creek basketball player.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, a grand jury declined to indict Tayte Patton and Antonio Turner in the shooting death of Mykel Waide.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Antwone Davenport earlier this month.

Waide was shot and killed in August 2020, days before he was to start college.

Commonwealth’s attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said the grand jury dismissal without prejudice means if new or additional evidence is found, charges could be re-submitted.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A man was arrested Monday morning following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in...
Man arrested following hour-long barricade situation in Richmond
Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer
The death of Terrence Clarke was WKYT's most-viewed story of 2021. Clarke was just 19 when he...
Tragedy, controversy and a life-saving TikTok trend: A look back at some of WKYT’s most-viewed stories of 2021

Latest News

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, pulls down a rebound near the Western Kentucky defense during...
Tshiebwe, Washington sweep SEC weekly honors
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin, left, dunks near Western Kentucky's Sherman Brashear (13) during the...
Kentucky men climb to No. 18 in AP Top 25
As families continue to recover from an EF-3 tornado in Taylor County, several community...
Organizations band together to help Taylor County families affected by tornado