Healthcare professionals are urging everyone to stick with healthy New Year’s resolutions now more than ever

Tips to sticking to your New Year’s Resolution
(tcw-wfie)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since healthcare professionals are predicting a surge in COVID-19 cases for the upcoming weeks, they are encouraging everyone to keep physical health in mind moving into the new year.

“We still have people who are hospitalized from Thanksgiving, so they were still hospitalized from Thanksgiving to Christmas from COVID,” said Dr. John Jones, Medical Director for the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky. “I think we’ll see some of that again after Christmas that are hospitalized for a month or more out.”

Moving into the new year, healthcare professionals like Dr. Jones said any health-related resolutions you may have, like losing weight, could benefit you even more now than it could have in the past.

“The number one high risk factor anyone has is age, but there’s nothing we can do about that, but the things that we can modify are obesity, which I would tell you is the number two risk factor for your risk of death or severe illness with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jones. “So, those new year’s resolutions for weight loss and diet are great.”

Dr. Jones and Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department, urge everyone to follow COVID-19 precautions like masking, frequent handwashing, and to adopt healthier habits this upcoming year.

“The best gift you can give to yourself and your family is to be healthy, make some wiser choices, so we can be around to celebrate many Christmases to come,” added Lockard.

Both Dr. Jones and Scott Lockard said that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is also one of the best ways you can protect you and your loved ones going into 2022.

