How to recycle your Christmas tree in Lexington & Richmond

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you had a real Christmas tree this year, you can recycle it next week.

If you live in Lexington, remove all lights and decorations, then just put it on your curb on your regular trash day from Jan. 3 through Jan. 28.

The trees will be composted at the city’s facility.

You can also take your tree to the Haley Pike Waste Management facility.

If you live in Richmond, you can drop off your tree at Lake Reba Park, at the parking lot by the softball fields. That runs through Jan. 15.

