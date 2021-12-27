Advertisement

Investigators working to find cause of Scott Co. barn fire that killed three horses

Fire officials are looking into what sparked a barn fire on Christmas Day in Scott County. No people were hurt, but we’ve learned three horses died.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire investigator will be out at a barn on Monday that had some historical significance to see if they can determine what sparked a fire that destroyed it and killed three horses.

Fire crews responded to Glencrest Farms in Scott County for a barn fire on Christmas Day. According to the horse racing website Paulick Report, the barn was destroyed in the fire and three show horses were killed.

The barn was originally built back in the 1960s and was the home to several successful racehorses, like Clever Trick, Wavering Monarch and Full Out.

The farm was no longer standing stallions for racing.

Nowadays, the Greathouse family operates the farm for breeding, boarding, and sales prep.

The barn that caught fire was being leased by two other owners at the time.

A member of the Greathouse family, who owns Glencrest, announced that they would be starting a GoFundMe to help support those owners.

We’ve reached out to the Scott County Fire Department to see if there are any updates on the fire. At this point we have not heard back, but we will keep you updated.

