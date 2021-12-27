Advertisement

Kentucky men climb to No. 18 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (9-2) are scheduled to host Missouri Wednesday.
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin, left, dunks near Western Kentucky's Sherman Brashear (13) during the...
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin, left, dunks near Western Kentucky's Sherman Brashear (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel.

The Bears had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.

The top five remained the same from last week - with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor. Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 and the Vols moved up five spots to No. 14.

No. 10 Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season after being unranked in the preseason poll.

Kentucky (9-2) jumps two spots in the poll to No. 18. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Missouri Wednesday night in the SEC opener.

