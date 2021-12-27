Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a high speed chase through several counties.

Boyle County deputies said they tried to pull Christopher Carrico over for speeding. They said he drove off, leading them on a chase at times reaching over 100 miles an hour.

Deputies said he was taken into custody after crashing his car into a creek.

Carrico faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing and wanton endangerment.

