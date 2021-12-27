Advertisement

Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a high speed chase through several counties.

Boyle County deputies said they tried to pull Christopher Carrico over for speeding. They said he drove off, leading them on a chase at times reaching over 100 miles an hour.

Deputies said he was taken into custody after crashing his car into a creek.

Carrico faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing and wanton endangerment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A man was arrested Monday morning following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in...
Man arrested following hour-long barricade situation in Richmond
Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer
The death of Terrence Clarke was WKYT's most-viewed story of 2021. Clarke was just 19 when he...
Tragedy, controversy and a life-saving TikTok trend: A look back at some of WKYT’s most-viewed stories of 2021

Latest News

Proper Christmas Tree Removal
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Lexington & Richmond
A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.
Anderson Co. teacher donates car to candle factory survivor
Food insecurity is becoming more and more prevalent, and God’s Outreach Madison County Food...
Food bank in Madison Co. expanding its services as demand increases
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19