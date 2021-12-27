Longtime Pike County teacher dies from COVID-19

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - The Pike County superintendent, Reed Adkins, announced the death of a Johns Creek Elementary teacher on Monday.

Janet Helvey, 58, was a longtime educator, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. She taught fifth grade.

Adkins said Helvey had been a teacher at Johns Creek Elementary for her entire career.

She died on Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID a few weeks ago.

