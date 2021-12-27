Advertisement

Man arrested following hour-long barricade situation in Richmond

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested Monday morning following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in Richmond.

Richmond police said it happened around 8:45 a.m. on Turpin Drive.

The man, who police identified as Ryan Denholm, was armed with a firearm and refused to come out of the apartment when law enforcement got there. Police said it stemmed from a domestic violence situation between Denholm and his girlfriend, who had an emergency protective order our against him.

Police said they evacuated nearby apartments as a precaution.

The standoff ended peacefully around 10 a.m., and nobody was injured. Denholm was taken into custody.

Denholm plead guilty in 2016 to facilitation to commit murder. He said he gave his brother, Matthew Denholm, the shotgun used to kill Zachary Flowers in 2011.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of...
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Lexington families let their dogs loose at Jacobson Park to enjoy the unusually warm Christmas...
Lexington families get outside and take advantage of unusually warm Christmas
Here is a look at what the European model is putting out for rainfall totals through Thursday.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern returns for next week
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

Latest News

Fire officials are looking into what sparked a barn fire on Christmas Day in Scott County. No...
Investigators working to find cause of Scott Co. barn fire that killed three horses
Monday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain showers and gusty winds to start the week
The death of Terrence Clarke was WKYT's most-viewed story of 2021. Clarke was just 19 when he...
Tragedy, controversy and a life-saving TikTok trend: A look back at some of WKYT’s most-viewed stories of 2021
looking back
WATCH | Looking back on the most viewed stories of 2021