Man arrested following hour-long barricade situation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested Monday morning following a barricade situation at an apartment complex in Richmond.

Richmond police said it happened around 8:45 a.m. on Turpin Drive.

The man, who police identified as Ryan Denholm, was armed with a firearm and refused to come out of the apartment when law enforcement got there. Police said it stemmed from a domestic violence situation between Denholm and his girlfriend, who had an emergency protective order our against him.

Police said they evacuated nearby apartments as a precaution.

The standoff ended peacefully around 10 a.m., and nobody was injured. Denholm was taken into custody.

Denholm plead guilty in 2016 to facilitation to commit murder. He said he gave his brother, Matthew Denholm, the shotgun used to kill Zachary Flowers in 2011.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.