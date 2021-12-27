Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Missouri head men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season. I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play. — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) December 27, 2021

At this time, the Tigers are scheduled to visit No. 18 Kentucky Wednesday night in the SEC opener. Tip-off at Rupp Arena is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network.

According to the Kansas City Star, none of Martin’s players have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

