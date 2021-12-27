Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19
The Tigers are scheduled to visit No. 18 Kentucky Wednesday.
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Missouri head men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
At this time, the Tigers are scheduled to visit No. 18 Kentucky Wednesday night in the SEC opener. Tip-off at Rupp Arena is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network.
According to the Kansas City Star, none of Martin’s players have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
