Missouri’s Martin tests positive for COVID-19

The Tigers are scheduled to visit No. 18 Kentucky Wednesday.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Missouri head men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, the Tigers are scheduled to visit No. 18 Kentucky Wednesday night in the SEC opener. Tip-off at Rupp Arena is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network.

According to the Kansas City Star, none of Martin’s players have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

