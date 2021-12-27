New traffic light activated at dangerous intersection in Pulaski County

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - Lights were activated on Monday at the intersection of US 27 and KY 70 in Eubank, which many call dangerous, and they will soon become full stop lights.

First responders in the community said they’ve frequented the area because of how prone it is to car crashes and that often, the wrecks involve members of the Eubank community.

Mayor Eddie Hicks stopped by the intersection Monday afternoon and said it’s been a subject of discussion for 30 years, if not longer.

Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford says 90% of the time that he responds to the intersection of US 27 and KY 70, it’s a wreck involving a community member, a friend or even a family member.

“The last couple runs out there we’ve had that have been fatalities have been people we know. You just need to be able to put your emotions to the side when it’s someone you know or someone in your family, and that’s hard to do sometimes,” Rutheford said.

Rutheford says they’ve responded to this very intersection 25 to 30 times in this year alone.

“It’s been a constant study for several years. It’s not gone unnoticed,” said Amber Hale with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Hale said the intersection has had their engineers exploring alternative options, adding signage and more.

“It’s one we’ve been looking at for quite a while because of the crash history that’s behind the intersection,” Hale said.

She’s hopeful this is the change that will make this stretch of road safe, but said it’s also up to those who travel it to drive safely.

“We’re hopeful this is the ticket. It’s going to take some time for people to get used to. We just want people to be cautious and be prepared,” Hale said.

Hale said because motorists will need time to adjust, the new lights will flash just like the old ones have for the next two weeks. The stoplights are set to become fully operational on January 10.

Hale added that other crews will be coming in to paint turn signals on the pavement and put the finishing touches on the intersection.

