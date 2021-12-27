Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

