Tragedy, controversy and a life-saving TikTok trend: A look back at some of WKYT’s most-viewed stories of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get ready to ring in the new year, we are looking back at some of the biggest stories from this past year.

Sadly, a lot of those stories in 2021 stem from tragedy, including our most-viewed story of the year: the death of former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke. Clarke died in a car crash back in April. He was just 19 years old.

“You have all these years ahead of you and when that gets taken away from you, that’s kind of heartbreaking,” said a UK student after his death.

Before that, in January, another UK athlete died. Ben Jordan, who spent time in both the men’s basketball and baseball programs, died at the age of 22.

Our number six story on WKYT.com carried with it a lot of controversy.

Parents became outraged over what many called inappropriate actions that took place at a Hazard High School assembly in October. Boys were pictured in women’s lingerie dancing on and near school leaders, while others wore Hooters restaurant outfits and more.

But some parents and students defended the event, saying it had all been blown out of proportion.

In June, a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Lexington killed six people. Don Stowe saw it firsthand, and his wife captured video of the head-on collision.

“I told my wife that guy’s driving the wrong way,” Stowe said.

A toxicology report found the wrong-way driver, Jamaica Caudill, had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Finally, the twelfth-top story of the year put the positive powers that social media can have on full display.

“There was some people behind her that noticed that she was making hand gestures that signifies for i need help,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

In November, deputies in Laurel County credited a hand signal seen on TikTok for helping save the life of a teen girl who had gone missing.

“There have always been these trends towards finding safety from community, and I think this is another platform to do so,” said Darlene Thomas, the executive director at Greenhouse 17 in Lexington.

Several of the other stories getting the most views this year involved February’s ice storm, the devastating December tornadoes, and other severe weather.

Adam Burniston will have a recap of the year that was in weather, this week on WKYT.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.