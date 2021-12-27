Advertisement

Tshiebwe, Washington sweep SEC weekly honors

Oscar set a Rupp Arena record with 28 rebounds vs. WKU.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, pulls down a rebound near the Western Kentucky defense during...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, pulls down a rebound near the Western Kentucky defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Kentucky won 95-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky stars Oscar Tshiebwe and TyTy Washington have swept the SEC’s weekly honors.

Tshiebwe has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week and Washington has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

In Wednesday 95-60 win against Western Kentucky, Big O set a Rupp Arena record with 28 rebounds. He also added 14 points. It tied for the sixth-most rebounds in UK history and the most in more than 45 years. The 28 rebounds are the most for any UK player in a regulation-length game in more than 52 years, when Dan Issel grabbed 29 vs. LSU on Feb. 22, 1969.

Washington poured in 20 points against the Hilltoppers, his third 20-point game of the season. The freshman also contributed a career-high six assists and has totaled at least four in each of the last four games for the Wildcats.

This is the first time two UK players have earned SEC honors in the same week since Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey were named Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, on Jan. 13, 2020.

