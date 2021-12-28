Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Heavy rain and gusty winds continue

Tuesday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Tuesday morning y’all! It is a fairly rainy morning in the Commonwealth with temps split across the region.

In southern Kentucky, warm air is keeping us in the 50s while in northern Kentucky, we are in the low 40s. This will teeter back and forth all day, but I do think Lexington will get to the low to mid-60s later on. Rain showers are likely throughout the day with gusty winds. Heavy rain is expected tomorrow with some rumbles of thunder embedded as well. Some areas could pick up on 1-3 inches of rain so we will watch for some localized flooding in some locations. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are also possible. Temps stay around 60 degrees on Wednesday and upper 50s by Thursday. By the end of the week, we get some dry time, and temps rise to the 60s again by New Year’s Eve. Our next system looks to come around or slightly after the ball drops. This will give us heavy rain once again and the threat of flooding is increased. Some locations could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain into the weekend. Temps will drop into the rest of the weekend. The rain could even eventually turn to snow depending on the timing.

I hope you all have a great day!

