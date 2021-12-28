Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Very Active Setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very active setup that ramps up in the coming days and it’s likely to cause some issues. We have everything from the potential of strong storms and flooding to snow in the forecast as we get ready to end 2021 and start 2022.

Let’s begin with what’s happening out there today. Winds are very gusty with temps in the 60s for many once again.

A few showers and storms are working across the region as a boundary oscillates south-north across the state.

A wave of low pressure works along this boundary later Wednesday into Wednesday night. This causes an increase in showers and storms moving from southwest to northeast across the region and some of these storms may even be strong or severe in the south. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe weather in these areas.

This same area may also pick up on a lot of rain in a short amount of time. This could cause some, at least, local high water issues to develop.

This sets the stage for a wild looking weekend as a stronger system rolls through here on New Year’s Day. This brings more rounds of heavy rain and the threat for strong storms as temps flirt with record highs again. We have to be on guard for some flooding issues during this time.

Another low then develops behind this and may bring some snow with it Sunday into Sunday night as temps crash.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.