Fayette Co. health leaders encouraging parents to get children COVID tested before school starts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As students get ready to go back to class, Christina King with the Fayette County Health Department is encouraging parents to get their kids tested first.

“Although we don’t offer testing, there are several different places and options for you to get tested in Lexington,” King said.

She recommends reaching out to Fayette County Public Schools or visiting Wild Health’s website for testing availability.

But if you’re dealing with long lines or struggling to find a test, she said to be patient.

“Know that everyone is working as hard as they can to meet your needs,” King said.

King also said it’s very important for children ages 5 to 11 to get their vaccine, and some parents we spoke to while shopping in Hamburg agree with that.

“It’s not a joke. It’s very important for kids, and for parents. Their life is very important for us, right?” said Omid Bitollahi, a parent of a preschooler.

Preschoolers are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“As soon as she can get vaccinated, we will get her vaccinated. I think it’s our best defense against COVID and omicron right now,” said Lauren Harrigan, a parent of a preschooler.

Another parent told us he’s not ready to get his 10-year-old vaccinated yet.

“It came out faster than what we expected. There’s good and there’s bad to it, to me. We’re still looking into it,” said James Hendron, a Fayette County parent.

King said she understands that this can be a difficult decision for parents like Hendron, and that they’d want as much as information as possible before making up their mind.

“I would recommend reaching out to other parents, you know who have had their children vaccinated. Talk about their experience with it. How are they feeling? How did they react?” King said.

She also said you should talk to your family doctor and use the CDC’s website to learn more about child vaccinations.

King wants to remind the public that the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at their public health clinic on Newtown Pike.

