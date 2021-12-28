Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases, positivity rate since September

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,297 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the highest since Sept. 28, bringing the state total to 850,632 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.61% positivity rate, the highest since Sept. 19. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 734 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,097.

There are currently 1,330 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 342 in the ICU and 203 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Robin Dunn
KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer
Christopher Carrico
Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek
22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)
Grand jury declines indictment in 2020 Lexington murder case

Latest News

‘This is a case involving pure evil:’ Ky. mother still seeking justice in child’s death
Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the...
Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Fayette Co. health leaders encouraging parents to get children COVID tested before school starts
The crash happened last Wednesday on I-75 south.
Second person dies after crash in Scott County