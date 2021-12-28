LEXserv set to begin disconnections again in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Lexington utility customers could have their service shut off next month if they’re behind on their payments.

Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted Tuesday afternoon that after suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months, they will resume assessing penalties & interest, and disconnection of past due accounts, beginning January 2022.

Gorton said many utilities already reinstated non-payment disconnections in early 2021. The mayor says Lexington was able to continue suspension of collections/disconnections through 2021.

If you need assistance paying your past due LEXserv bills, call 888-987-8111.

After suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months, we will resume assessing penalties & interest, and disconnection of past due accounts, beginning January 2022. Many utilities reinstated non-payment disconnections in early 2021. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8fh0Puq5uV — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) December 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.