Advertisement

LEXserv set to begin disconnections again in January

After suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months,...
After suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months, we will resume assessing penalties & interest, and disconnection of past due accounts, beginning January 2022.(Mayor Linda Gorton/Twitter)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Lexington utility customers could have their service shut off next month if they’re behind on their payments.

Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted Tuesday afternoon that after suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months, they will resume assessing penalties & interest, and disconnection of past due accounts, beginning January 2022.

Gorton said many utilities already reinstated non-payment disconnections in early 2021. The mayor says Lexington was able to continue suspension of collections/disconnections through 2021.

If you need assistance paying your past due LEXserv bills, call 888-987-8111.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer
Christopher Carrico
Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek
22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)
Grand jury declines indictment in 2020 Lexington murder case
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 and tornado damage.
Gov. Beshear urging people to get COVID tested during the holidays

Latest News

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to...
Ky. health officials again urge caution during new year celebrations
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
LFCHD reports city’s highest 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in months
Robin Dunn
KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
Likely Wednesday into Thursday
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Heavy rain and gusty winds continue