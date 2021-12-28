Advertisement

LFCHD reports city’s highest 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in months

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.

The health department reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, Thursday through Monday. That brings the seven-day rolling average to 211 new cases per day, the highest daily average since 254 reported on Sept. 16.

The health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated.

LFCHD officials say same-day vaccination appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
  • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
