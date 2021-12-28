Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead and a murder investigation is now underway in Lincoln County.

The coroner says Gregory T. Galloway was shot Monday night and he showed up at the Mountain Stop store on Highway 501 to ask for help. The clerk called 911, but Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says Kentucky State Police has made an arrest in the case. However, no additional details are available right now.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.