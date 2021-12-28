Advertisement

One person dead, another taken to hospital after Rockcastle Co. shooting

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Rockcastle County are investigating a deadly shooting.

The deputy coroner tells us they were notified about a shooting around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Flat Gap Road.

He said a man died from a self inflicted gunshot wound. A woman was also shot and taken to UK Hospital where she was immediately taken to surgery.

We’re not sure of the woman’s condition.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Robin Dunn
KSP arrests suspect in Lincoln County murder
Baptist Health Lexington President Bill Sisson has died.
President of Baptist Health Lexington dies after battle with cancer
Christopher Carrico
Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek
22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)
Grand jury declines indictment in 2020 Lexington murder case

Latest News

The crash happened last Wednesday on I-75 south.
Second person dies after crash in Scott County
After suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months,...
LEXserv set to begin disconnections again in January
However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to...
Ky. health officials again urge caution during new year celebrations
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lexington.
LFCHD reports city’s highest 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in months