One person dead, another taken to hospital after Rockcastle Co. shooting

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Rockcastle County are investigating a deadly shooting.

The deputy coroner tells us they were notified about a shooting around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Flat Gap Road.

He said a man died from a self inflicted gunshot wound. A woman was also shot and taken to UK Hospital where she was immediately taken to surgery.

We’re not sure of the woman’s condition.

We’ll keep you updated.

