Second person dies after crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned a second person has died after a Scott County crash.

The crash happened last Wednesday on I-75 south. Debra Keyser was killed, who was a special education teacher in Fayette County.

Scott County deputies said her daughter, 21-year-old Emma Keyser, died Tuesday from her injuries.

Right now, Donald Duhamell is charged with DUI after that crash. Investigators said it’s not clear yet if he will face more charges.

