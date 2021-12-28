Thousands stop at Lexington testing sites after the Christmas holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hi, how are you today?”

Ashley Mackenzie joins 3,000 other people at the COVID testing site on Campus Way, near Kroger Field.

“We’re doing a rapid test today?” with Wild Health, Nicole Merz asks Mackenzie if she’s doing a PCR or rapid test.

Merz also asked how Mackenzie was feeling. She said she was fine, but had been exposed. Merz then commended her on coming in to get tested just to be sure.

She also said while the long lines may seem daunting, it’s actually a good sign that people are taking the necessary precautions this week.

“This new variant that’s coming about is upper respiratory. So our symptoms are a little bit different than the other two. It was loss of taste and smell, maybe feeling a little chest congestion. This one feels more like a cold, so people may be a little more unsure.”

Some waited an hour Monday morning to get tested, but that was nothing compared to their busiest day so far.

“Christmas Eve Eve we had about 3300 appointments that day.”

Merz’s team has even started keeping testing sites open until 10 p.m. to keep up with demand.

“We’ll continue to do that as long as people are still wanting to be tested.”

And as we head into one more holiday weekend, the testing line may serve as a reminder to people.

“We’re still in a pandemic. We’re still in a sensitive part of our world right now where we’ve got people around us that are immunocompromised. So if you aren’t feeling so hot, we could still be impacting our neighbors, friends or people at work.”

You can click this link to find out how to sign up for a COVID test through Wild Health.

You do need to sign up for an appointment to get tested through Wild Health. They are free, and you should get your results back within 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.