Two arrested in Barren Co. during traffic stop after police find shotgun and drugs

Anthony T. Williams, 33 of Horse Cave, Ky. and Billy J. Johnson, 41of Glasgow, Ky. arrested during traffic stop(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle near the 7000 block of KY 70 in the Knob Lick community of Metcalfe County.

Deputies say someone had left the vehicle abandoned on private property at that location.

The vehicle was found by Barren County Sheriff’s Office who were looking for Billy J. Johnson, a fugitive from justice.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Billy J. Johnson was seen leaving the vehicle/area in a silver-colored Saturn Vue.

During recovery of the abandoned vehicle, the silver-colored Saturn Vue was observed traveling westbound on KY 70.

The vehicle then drove off to ECG Road where Sheriff Lonnie Hodges made a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Anthony T. Williams, Billy J. Johnson, and Jessica R. Logsdon.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found a .12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia.

A search of Johnson resulted in finding what was believed to be methamphetamine.

Jessica R. Logsdon was served a Barren County arrest warrant by deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams and Johnson were taken to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

Anthony T. Williams, 33

· Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Reckless Driving

Billy J. Johnson, 41

· Served arrest warrant for Barren Circuit Court

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This incident remains under investigation.

