Ally Blake’s Forecast | Heavy rain and mild temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday morning y’all! It is a mild and rainy morning across the bluegrass.

Temps are in the low to mid-50s in most locations, closer to 60 in southern KY. Throughout the day a front will continue to stall on top of us giving way to rain showers that could put a few inches on us. Winds could be gusty at times too. We’ll get some breaks from time to time, but showers will continue into the evening. Temps top out in the low to mid-60s.

Eventually, by Thursday morning, the rain will taper off and temps will be much cooler than the past couple of days with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This will come with mostly cloudy skies. By New Year’s Eve, we start off mainly dry with lots of cloud cover ahead of our next system. Temps remain very warm in the mid to upper 60s, and this will carry over into the wee hours of New Year’s Day. Our next system will blow through about just in time as the ball drops with heavy rain likely all day Saturday. This could be heavy at times dropping an additional 1-4 inches of rain in some locations. Winds will be gusty, and we can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder. Temps drop dramatically after into the 30s by Sunday. This will also change over the precip from rain to snow. The ground is far too warm for major accumulations, but we could see a few spots stick. Monday morning we wake up very cold in the teens with some lingering flakes ahead of a much quieter pattern.

I hope you all have a great day!

